Tullamore mother and son present award to Ireland star

Chloe McGlinchey and her son Michael present Republic of Ireland Supporters award to goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu
THE Republic of Ireland missed out on a place in next year's World Cup but the qualifying campaign will still be one to remember for this Tullamore youngster.
Little Michael got his picture taken with one of the soccer team's emerging stars when he and his mother Chloe McGlinchey presented goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a top prize at the Aviva Stadium.
Chloe and Michael took to the turf of the Lansdowne Road venue to hand deliver a piece of carved crystal to Bazunu after he was chosen as the Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs (CRISC) senior men's player of the year for 2021.
Young Tullamore woman Chloe is a member of the Tullamore Republic of Ireland Supporters Club and is one of the team's most faithful followers, having seen the country's footballers play at venues around the globe.
CRISC members took a vote to select their top Ireland player of the year and opted for 19-year-old Bazunu, the Dubliner who played for the Shamrock Rovers first team at just 16 before signing for Manchester City and going on loan to Portsmouth.
Edenderry’s Abbii Badmus who became the first black woman to hold the Miss Universe Offaly title in 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.