Clara fire service remember victims of road traffic accidents

Members of the Smollen and Byrne family remembering Ann Marie Smollen
CLARA fire service recently held an event to mark world day of remembrance for the victims of road traffic accidents.
The event which took place at Clara fire Station was attended by past and present members of the Clara fire crew, locally based paramedics and the families and friends of local victims of road traffic accidents.
(Pictured below firefighter Gary Buckley with Ricey Scully whose granddaughter Aoife Doyle died in a road traffic accident)
Speakers at the event highlighted the need for all road users to play their part in improving road safety.
Refreshments were served by members of the Clara fire service.
Edenderry’s Abbii Badmus who became the first black woman to hold the Miss Universe Offaly title in 2020
