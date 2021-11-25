Offaly's Cheveux salon celebrates ten successful years

Cheveux in Tullamore is celebrating ten years in business
This week marks 10 years since Cheveux salon officially opened its doors on Church Street in Tullamore.
The salon was first opened to huge celebrations in 2011 by Celia Holman Lee.
“We soon grew and expanded and watched my family build our new state of the art salon that I love,” said proprietor Annmarie Comerford.
She added: “As we celebrate this milestone we want to thank all our wonderful clients,my parents and siblings, my salon family (our team) and the huge volume of supporters for getting us to this point. This year we won AIB All Ireland Salon of the Year we were ecstatic.”
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the team behind Cheveux cannot celebrate in their usual style.
Nevertheless Midlands 103 joined them on Saturday last, broadcasting live from Cheveux on O’Carroll Street from 12 noon to 5pm.
The family and others who want the Scots Pine tree to come down and say the graves are destroyed by pine needles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.