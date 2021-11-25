Search

25 Nov 2021

Offaly's Cheveux salon celebrates ten successful years

TT4716GS

Cheveux in Tullamore is celebrating ten years in business

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

This week marks 10 years since Cheveux salon officially opened its doors on Church Street in Tullamore.

The salon was first opened to huge celebrations in 2011 by Celia Holman Lee.

“We soon grew and expanded and   watched my family build our new state of the art salon that I love,” said proprietor Annmarie Comerford.

She added: “As we celebrate this milestone we want to   thank all our wonderful clients,my parents and siblings, my salon family (our team) and the huge volume of supporters for getting us to this point. This year we won AIB All Ireland Salon of the Year we were ecstatic.”

Due to Covid 19 restrictions the team behind Cheveux cannot celebrate   in their usual style.

Nevertheless Midlands 103 joined them on Saturday last, broadcasting live from Cheveux on O’Carroll Street from 12 noon to 5pm.

