19/11/2021

Application for large residential scheme is refused in Offaly

Application for large residential scheme is refused in Offaly

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

OFFALY County Council has refused to give permission for the construction of 99 residential dwellings on the Arden Road, Tullamore. 

The application sought to build a mixture of apartments, terrace, detached and semi-detached two, three, four and five bedroom houses.

There was also provision for a creche to cater for 50 children in the plan with a maximum of 30 car parking spaces.  The application was in the name of Joseph Doorley.

Just recently an application for 60 dwellings at Arden made by Sheila Doorley was also refused.

In relation to the latter the council said it was the objective of Offaly County Council to support the development of ''employment zones'' at Arden Road in Tullamore to cater for the expansion of the Midland Regional Hospital and its continued development as a Teaching/University Hospital, and or a Bio Technology Park with linkages to the hospital.

The planning authority hasn’t published its reasons for refusing permission for the 99 dwellings as yet. 

In May of this year the green light was given for the construction of a 90 bed nursing home and 77 residential units also on Arden Road adjacent to Arden Lane.  

