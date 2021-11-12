Dustin the Turkey coming to Offaly for Christmas

Free one hour parking in Tullamore and a visit from Dustin the Turkey are planned in the days leading up to Christmas, Jean Ryan, engineer with Offaly County Council told this month’s meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Ms Ryan said that following on from the success of the Fayre in the Square, Puca Spooka, and thanks to funding from the Dept of Tourism, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media there will be ‘’a fun packed event over the two days with live performances, street theatre and local choirs taking part.

On Sunday November 21 the annual turning on of the Christmas lights will take place from 5.30pm with Santa’s arrival and special guest Dustin the Turkey’’ which should be good fun’’ said Ms Ryan.

On December 4 the Christmas Lights will be switched on in Clara and a Christmas market will take place. More details on this as they emerge.

On December 11 in Tullamore a second day of festivities will happen with markets in O’Connor Square and further entertainment.

‘’All events will be organised in coordination with current Covid guidelines and hopefully things won’t change there,’’ said Jean Ryan.

The Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District Tony McCormack said he was delighted to see we are going with the free car parking. I’m sure the upcoming events for Christmas Markets and turning on of the lights will be fantastic. It's an ideal opportunity for people to come into town to do some Chtistmas shopping, have some food and have a drink and all the businesses in the town will benefit from it as they did from the previous events,’’ he said.