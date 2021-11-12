Well known Offaly shopkeeper features on massive new Tullamore DEW billboard in cities across America

The new Tullamore DEW billboard featuring Anne McCormack
A WELL known Tullamore shopkeeper's image is featured on a new advertising billboard which is displayed prominently in major cities throughout the United States of America, including New York and New Jersey.
Anne McCormack, whose family own Tyrells shop on Tullamore's O'Moore St, features on the billboard promoting Tullamore DEW whiskey, a very popular drink in the US.
Anne admitted to the Tribune to being “embarrassed” at her new celebrity status.
“And the funny part is that I've never touched alcohol in my life,” said the lifelong teetotaller.
Anne is also very much involved in community life in Tullamore and is a founding member of Mary's Meals Offaly, a group which raises funds for school lunches for tens of thousands of children in Africa.
