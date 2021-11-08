Night time water outage in Offaly this week

Irish Water is advising of an essential night-time outage on Wednesday November 10 as works replacing old water mains in Tullamore continue.

The works, which commenced in early October, involve the replacement of over 1.3km of old problematic cast iron water mains on the Clara Road exiting Tullamore Town that were prone to leakage. Works started at Dolans Service Station and will head northwest towards Clara, finishing at the roundabout on N52.The pipes will be replaced with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of bursts and leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in this area. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are led, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works and to minimise disruption to customers, a night-time water outage will be required from midnight on Wednesday November 10 until 4:00am on Thursday November 11 impacting customers in Collins Lane North, Carraig Cluin, Clara Road, Shrah, Tully, Tully North, Burlington Business Park and Axis Business Park. When water is turned back on it may take 2 to 3 hours for supply to be fully restored to all areas but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Traffic management in the form of a manned stop and go system will be in place with local and emergency traffic maintained at all times. Irish Water and Offaly County Council say they regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause. These works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd.

Commenting Joe Carroll, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, said: “These works are vital to ensure a more secure water supply to homes and businesses in Tullamore and are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to safeguard the water supply. We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.”

Irish Water says its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.