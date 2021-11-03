Application for 60 dwellings in Offaly is refused

Offaly County Council has refused permission for the construction of 60 dwellings on Arden Road, Tullamore
OFFALY County Council has refused permission for the construction of 60 houses and apartments on the Arden Road, Tullamore
The proposal was for a mix of 12 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom terrace houses, one three-bedroom detached house, 28 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two four bedroom semi-detached houses. One five bedroom detached house
Each dwelling was to have an option for a solar panel on the roof slope, the provision for a private amenity space, and two car parking spaces for each dwelling. The application was in the name of Sheila Doorley.
The local planning authority has not yet published its reasons for refusal.
