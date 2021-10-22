Search

22/10/2021

Influential record firm celebrates 56 years in business

TT4207GS

Lee Brice

Reporter:

Anthony Sullivan

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Celebrating 56 years  in business,  Curb Records  is one of the world’s leading  independent music companies.  Owned and operated by Mike Curb since 1964, Curb has achieved a staggering 435 number-one singles, over 1,500 hundred Top Ten hits and charted over 4,500 records in total. Curb Records has been  influential  in the careers of some of the biggest names  in country music,  including Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Jr., Rodney Atkins, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Jo Dee  Messina, Hal Ketchum and Desert Rose Band, to name only a few. Their current roster  includes some of the top names across multiple genres of music, with one of the biggest on the country side of things being one  Lee Brice. 

Brice  recently took  the top spot at U.S. country radio with his current single,  Memory I Don't Mess With, a track taken from his hit 2020 album  Hey World. Written by Brice, Brian Davis and Billy Montana, the song hit a chord with audiences as it evokes both a nostalgic look at your life and reminds us that some memories are best left preserved in the past, untarnished. 

When Brice isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, their two young boys, and their daughter. With over 3 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, Brice has been enjoying massive success at digital streaming services, as well as at country radio and on the road. His recent  #1, the aforementioned  Memory I Don’t Mess  With, followed three prior chart-toppers;  One of Them  Girls,  I Hope You’re Happy Now  with Carly Pearce, and  Rumor,  a record which was also nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. 

Brice, in fact, is one of the most-played country artists of all time on the Pandora platform, and was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, all on top of his nine #1 radio singles,  A Woman Like You,  Hard to Love,  I Drive Your  Truck,  I Don’t Dance,  Drinking Class,  keeping company with those we've already named. Brice is also a talented songsmith in his own right, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and many others have taken his songs into the studio. Brice has performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's  Today, ABC's  The Bachelor,  NBC's  The Voice  and FOX's  Miss USA 2018,  and also  performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks which aired on PBS in March 2020. 

At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce,  I Hope You're Happy Now,  while  at the 56th ACM Awards that same record won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, with Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. 

Also on the Curb Records roster are duo  Rod + Rose  (Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon),  and their latest offering is the  commitment-filled ballad,  Put Me Back Together, which dropped earlier this month. Described as  a slow-burning track, the release previews the couple’s forthcoming and self-titled EP,  which is due for release in late January 2022. 

Together, Atkins and Falcon—married since 2013—are an unstoppable force in life, love and music. She was a rock ’n’ roll princess who was offered a record deal at just 15 and has since written songs which have been recorded by Faith Hill, Lady A and Eric Paslay. He is an established country voice and a working man’s songwriter - the kind who understands how real people feel - with 6 #1 hits to his name, many of which topped the charts for four weeks plus. And now, for the first time, they’ve joined creative forces in an official capacity for Rod + Rose.

Rod + Rose have been singing side by side for years and share two sons: Ryder and Scout. Most recently, the duo co-wrote several tracks for Atkins’ latest album,  Caught Up In The Country, whose gold-certified title-cut, featuring The Fisk Jubilee Singers, set the record (at the time) for the longest-running single in  Billboard Country Airplay  history at 57 weeks.

New single  Put Me Back Together  was written by Caitlyn Smith, Trevor Dahl, Brenton Duvall, Johnny Price and Kiara Saulters, and was originally performed by electronic music trio Cheat Codes, featuring Kiara, but the lyrics read like the Cliffs Notes to Rose and Rodney's real life love story.  "To me", observes Falcon,  "it’s a song about falling together instead of falling apart during difficult times. 2020 was a challenging year for us and most everyone we know, but we got through it. When life gets messy, we lean on, and into, each other. We aren’t perfect, and it’s not always butterflies and roses; but we stick together, and at the end of the day, we can laugh at all the crazy times we have been through.”

Atkins produced the track alongside Seth Mosley (who has also worked on projects with High Valley, and for KING & COUNTRY), and it follows Rod + Rose’s debut offering,  Being Here, Being There  which came our way back in August. 

Together, Rod + Rose offer the merging of lean writing and pure poetry, straight up country intertwined with a little bit of roots, a  perfect merger of love, songs, life and the way two people from different places perfectly complement one another. In a world where differences often drive a wedge, these two use those things to create a whole that embraces it all. And they sound so good doing it.

Now, one of the complaints often levelled at modern day country music - especially where male artists are concerned - is the number of songs that talk about trucks, girls, and beer. And that's definitely a valid argument, no question about it. But just because a record happens to mention a truck, doesn't mean it's automatically a bad song. Like so much in life, it's all about how you do things. And Curb's  Dylan Scott  does it pretty damn good on one of his latest cuts,  New Truck.  At radio now, the single had already clocked up  over  13 million streams  by the start of this month when Scott also dropped the 'live' video, taking that chance to  celebrate being back on the road playing to fans, and using exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from his current shows.

"The first time I heard ‘New Truck,’ it sounded different than anything else I was listening to,"  the Louisiana native shares.  “We’ve all been in a situation where you and your significant other have broken up, and it’s tough. Every time you get back in your truck, you go back to certain memories of them in there as well. So this song is saying, ‘Man, I need a new truck to quit thinking about her.’”

The release of that  New Truck  live video follows the release of new single  Static  back on  October 1st.  “‘Static’ is a song that relates to a lot of people’s lives, including mine, to a T,”  explains Scott.  “You grow up in a small town, and all you can think about is leaving that small town, chasing a dream, chasing a dollar, moving to a bigger city. And once you get there, it’s all great. But sometimes you’ve just got to get back out in the middle of nowhere, back to your roots, where there’s nothing but a little static on the radio.”  Both  New Truck  and  Static  were penned by HARDY, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson and Ashley Gorley.

Currently wrapping up a stint touring as the main support for Luke Bryan's  Proud To Be Right Here Tour,  2021 CMT Music Award winner  Scott  is the total package—a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed in his father’s footsteps to Nashville. The double platinum-certified  My Girl  became his first #1 at radio, followed by platinum Top 5 single,  Hooked, then his latest #1, the gold-certified  Nobody. His  Nothing  To  Do Town  EP hit #1 on the  Billboard  Country Album Sales chart, and the project’s title-track has been certified RIAA gold, as was his self-titled debut album. 

With career on-demand streams having already hit a staggering 1.2 billion,  the Louisiana-native has headlined shows and opened for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young.  Scott  garnered his first career nomination for Best  New  Country Artist at the all-genre 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards and was named among Country Radio Seminar’s coveted New Faces of Country Music Class of 2019. Additionally, he released a seven-song EP honoring legendary singer/songwriter Keith Whitley with  An Old Memory  (A Keith Whitley Tribute). 

~  Memory I Don't Mess  With by Lee Brice,  Put Me Back Together  by Rod  + Rose, and  Static  by Dylan Scott, are all out now

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media