Over 60,000 people expected to attend the Tullamore Show

Over 60,0000 people are expected to attend the 260-acre showgrounds for the 2018 Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show which takes place this Sunday, August 12.

In total there is €175,000 to be competed for with some of the finest animals in the country lining up to be named best in their class.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed will attending the Offaly site to officially open the event, which is now in its 27th year.

Exhibitors will be hoping to get their hands on the 42 national titles that are up for grabs in over 1,000 classes. A team of international judges will have the tough decision of selecting the winners from the thousands of competitors through 14 sections.

The Best Dressed Lady on the day will be walking away with over €1,000 worth of prizes and there will be fashion shows throughout the day at 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm to help you stay on trend.

Country singer Declan Nerney will be on hand to perform at the Country Jamboree with Stephen Rosney and the Back Axles and Larissa Tormey also taking to the stage.

The largest number of entries in any floral display in the country will be on show in the Horticulture Section.

The Livestock classes will thrill you. Cookery classes will be a feast for the senses. The Dog Show will have you jumping through rings. The Arts and Crafts will inspire you. The Poultry will make you stand to attention. Competitors at the Tullamore Show do not disappoint. There are competitors attending, who have not missed a show since 1991, and in their 98th year, as well as children who are entering for their first time. A truly cross generational event.

Farm Safety will be a strong theme at the show, with FRS Farm Safety Demos through the day and the Embrace FARM Tractor Drive launch by Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Bord Bia will be presenting Cookery Demos with the famous Neven Maguire at 11am, 12:15pm and 2:15pm. Padraig Og of Boxty House, Dublin will also share his cooking secrets.

It will be a close shave at the Sheep Shearing Stage as shearer George Graham will be giving demonstrations and a talk about how to comply with new regulations.

There will be a lot of mucking around as the ever-popular pig agility course is making a return to the Butterfield Estate.

The rare breeds section is a must see for all the family with everything from goats to pigeons. A special little addition to the bill this year is the inaugural Miniature Pony Carriage Driving display at 12 noon. 1.30pm and 2pm.

Alpacas are also making a return to the showgrounds this year and you won’t want to miss the National Fleece Show or the shearing demonstrations.

€2,000 is up for grabs in the National Inventions Classes. Competitors will be showcasing their innovative ideas in agriculture, horticulture, and forestry.

Over 700 Trade Stands will be on site, with everything from fine foods to foraging equipment.

For machinery enthusiasts, the top tractor dealers, and agricultural machinery will be all exhibiting a wide range of agricultural machinery and equipment among many more.

This show is at the top of its class, offering a professional yet friendly event, offering something for all the family.

Tickets are available on line with Early Bird Discount until Saturday evening. For more information see the Tullamore Show Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat account or visit www.tullamoreshow.com.