Shuttle Bus service operating throughout the day to Tullamore Show

A shuttle bus service will operate throughout the day on Sunday, August 12 from the centre of Tullamore to the Tullamore Show.

The bus is free and will service the train station and O'Connor Square in the centre of the town.

The first bus will depart O'Connor Square at 9.30am. Subsequent buses will run every hour.

Buses will have a scheduled pickup in the car park of the Railway Station and will take train times into consideration.

A return service will bring visitors from the Show Site back to Tullamore in the afternoon/evening. The last bus will depart the Show Site at 6.30pm.

The service will continue throughout the day from 9am to 5pm from the showgrounds to the drop off area at the Show.