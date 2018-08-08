A feast of fashion and a competition for everyone to enter at this year's Tullamore Show

Fashion Shows and an array of related fashion trade stands will keep ladies and gents interested for hours at this year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

For all the fashion conscious and curious, there is an imaginative and attractive experience in the ‘Fashion and Features Pavilion’.

Fashion and Features is going to showcase the latest trends and show the upcoming autumn/winter collections.

It will also host the Best Dressed Competitions, which boast some super prizes. We hope to cater to everyone’s fashion interests with something for everyone.

Best in Category Competitions are open to everyone, and entries are taken on the day for the following.

Best Dressed Lady

Best Dressed Gentleman

Bonny Baby Competition - under 12 months

Little Mr & Miss Offaly competition

Best Hat

Most Glamorous Granny

Traditional Farmer

As well as the wonderful fashions on the catwalk, there will be retailing exhibitors to visit, selling jewellery, fashion accessories, and many of your clothing needs.

Tullamore native, Carmel Duffy, is over the fashion section of the Show and has been since its inception 27 years ago.

The professional image consultant says, “The Tullamore Show prides itself on providing things of interest to people from all walks of life to do and see throughout the day, including the more style conscious.”

You are advised to be prepared for any type of weather, bring your heels, and your boots, to best enjoy the day.