Competition set to be intense at 2018 FBD National Livestock Show

The Tullamore Show organising committee has revealed that it has received record entries in several classes for this year’s event. Included in the sections are Dairy Cattle, Pedigree Cattle, Alpacas and Sheep.

The total prize-fund is an incredible €175,000 The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place this year on Sunday, August 12.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is Ireland’s premier agricultural event. Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions.

Here is a look at some of the competitions in the sections at this year’s event.

DAIRY SECTION

The Dairy section is a key component in the FBD National Livestock Show. There are four breeds catered for within the Dairy Cattle section at the FBD National Livestock Show; Pure Friesian, Jersey, Dairy Shorthorn, and the Holstein Friesian breeds.

The highlights in the Dairy Section this year features four championships in the Jersey, Shorthorn and Holstein Friesian breeds. Young people will have the opportunity of competing in six showmanship classes, which should cater for all ages and interests.

The overall prize fund in dairy exceeds €21,000, with the National Holstein heifer in milk and the National Senior Cow in milk each having a prize fund of €2,500, together with rosettes and medallions. The gold medals are awarded to the Champions of each breed and are presented during the Parade of Champions at the end of the day. Exhibitors are sure to find something to catch their attraction with these beautiful breeds on exhibition.

Some of these classes have a big prize fund of almost €2,500 for the winning animals, such as the Senior Holstein Cow in Milk.

To help local breeders, there is a confined section where the confined classes are confined to Laois, Offaly and Westmeath breeders. International Judges will be involved in the judging of animals presented.

PEDIGREE CATTLE

You can find an international flavour in this section, with 12 continental breeds from Irish Moiled, Simmental, Charolais, Limousin, Belgian Blue, Angus, Hereford, Salers, Aubrac, Blond d’Aquitaine, Shorthorn and Parthenaise.

There promises to be keen competition from the top breeders in the country, for the new specially commissioned Gold Medal and the coveted FBD National Livestock Show rosette.

The programme in the Pedigree Beef section also incorporates the National Show for the Limousin and Hereford Societies.

The pedigree cattle section will have over 200 classes, for 13 breeds. Included in the Angus classes is the Angus Beef Ireland National Calf Championships, with €1,000 prize fund for each of 6 classes.

The Salers Society are also hosting their National Calf Championship, with four classes having a €500 prize fund in each class.

The other breeds being catered for in the Pedigree section of the FBD National Livestock Show are Belgian Blue, Aubrac, Piemontese, Irish Moiled, Blondes, Parthenaise and Beef Shorthorn.

COMMERCIAL CATTLE

The Commercial Cattle has long been a favorite attraction, for both spectators and competitors, at Tullamore Show.

The Commercial Cattle section will operate in two rings to facilitate the 28 classes, carrying a prize fund of almost €20,000.

All the regular classes will feature in the commercial programme with one of the new elements being the Blonde D’Aquitane Golden Heifer Championship. There will be two qualifying classes, one for Blonde x heifers up to 450 kgs and one for heifers up to two years old on show day.

There will be €400 prizemoney for each of these classes but the heifer chosen as the overall champion of these classes will be purchased by the Blonde D’Aquitaine Society for €3,000 on the day, so owners must be prepared to sell the animal.

ALPACAS

Alpacas will feature in the competitive element of the FBD National Livestock Show, with it being the National Fleece Show for Alpacas, but there will be displays of alpaca animals for people to see and learn about.

With the Champions of the Huacaya Brown, Black, White and Grey Fleeces and Light Fleece Champions at the Show this year, we are guaranteed to see the best quality Alpaca fleeces at the Tullamore Show.

There will also be demonstrations of shearing the alpaca.

PIGS

The pig section will have 13 competitive classes, with six classes for traditional breeds and six classes for modern breeds.

Champions and reserve champions from each section will compete for the Pig of the Year.

The entertainment in the pig section should be good as it is planned to have the Pig Agility demonstrations taking place throughout the day, when spectators will be invited to compete with their friends.

EQUESTRIAN

A full selection of Equestrian Showing classes at the Tullamore Show means that with a ringside seat, you can see Ridden Hunters, Mares and Foals, Cobs, Clydesdale horses and minature horses to name a few.

Exhibitors in these classes are from all levels of expertise and competition promises to be tight, with competitors coming from across the country to participate and support.

Family Pony Events will be held on the day also.

SHEEP

The sheep section will have 14 breeds involved, in addition to the young handler competition.

The Blue Faced Leicester breed will have additional classes for group of three, one being for a ram and his two daughters and another for a ram and his two sons.

These classes are very popular in the UK and it will be the first time they will be held in Ireland.

The classes for the Lleyn breed will feature as their All Ireland this year.