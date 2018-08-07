Tullamore Show puts innovation to the fore

Innovation will be very much to the fore at this year’s Tullamore Show on August 12.

Last year saw the largest number of entries to date in the National Inventions Competition at Tullamore Show, and everyone is very excited to see what new and innovative entries will be entered this year.

There are five separate categories in the National Inventions Competition.

* Inventions in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry

* Inventions in Home, Leisure and Building



* Labour Saving Device

* Student Class: An invention or Innovation

* A Judges Choice Award has been added this year

Exhibits can be new inventions or modifications to existing inventions.