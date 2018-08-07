Everything you need to know about the 2018 Tullamore Show

The Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show takes place on Sunday, August 12 and is expected to attract 62,000 visitors this year. Here’s all you need to know about this year’s Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.

* It will be held on the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland. Site is situated on the N52 Birr road, approx 5 km from the town centre of Tullamore

*Show Headquarters are located at Church St. Tullamore, Co Offaly 05793 52141 or info@tullamoreshow.com

* The Show Grounds open from 6.45am for Exhibitors and 8.30am for the general public on August 12.

* Official Opening will be performed by the Minister for Agriculture & Food at 1pm at main stand

* On the day Adult Ticket are €20; Senior/Student: €15 (ID required); Accompanied children U-12 are free

* Free Shutle Bus from Tullamore Town Centre to Show Grounds

* 20,000 free car parking spaces on site with designated parking for wheelchair users

* Transport will be provided on the day to transport people from the various car parks onto the showground’s

* A full traffic plan in place - CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

* Details on accommodation in the area are available at www. tullamoreshow.com

* Full Food and Bar Facilities on site. Outdoor and Indoor catering available

* There are 1,000 competition classes

* The total prize fund for the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is €175,000

* There will be more than 700 trade stands

* The terrain is uneven so dress appropriately. It’s never a bad idea to bring the wellies

* Over 3km of trackway will be in place

* First Aid Area and ambulance on site

* Baby Changing Facilities available. Toilets for mothers with buggies. Wheelchair accessible toilets also on site

* Balloons not allowed on site for safety reasons - they might frighten the animals.

* Parents are asked to write their phone number on child’s arm

* There is a Children’s Entertainment Area on site

* Bandstand Area with seating and danceﬂoor. Live music starts at 10am

* Pets to be kept on leash at all times

* The show has more than 600 voluntary stewards who help out on the day.

* 300,000 sq/ft of Tented Village

* Over 260 acres of Show ground area