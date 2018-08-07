Everything you need to know about the 2018 Tullamore Show
Helpful information to help you enjoy your day at the 2018 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show
Ciara Hendy and Aoife Breen at the Tullamore Show. Picture: Jeff Harvey
The Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show takes place on Sunday, August 12 and is expected to attract 62,000 visitors this year. Here’s all you need to know about this year’s Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.
* It will be held on the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland. Site is situated on the N52 Birr road, approx 5 km from the town centre of Tullamore
*Show Headquarters are located at Church St. Tullamore, Co Offaly 05793 52141 or info@tullamoreshow.com
* The Show Grounds open from 6.45am for Exhibitors and 8.30am for the general public on August 12.
* Official Opening will be performed by the Minister for Agriculture & Food at 1pm at main stand
* On the day Adult Ticket are €20; Senior/Student: €15 (ID required); Accompanied children U-12 are free
* Free Shutle Bus from Tullamore Town Centre to Show Grounds
* 20,000 free car parking spaces on site with designated parking for wheelchair users
* Transport will be provided on the day to transport people from the various car parks onto the showground’s
* A full traffic plan in place - CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
* Details on accommodation in the area are available at www. tullamoreshow.com
* Full Food and Bar Facilities on site. Outdoor and Indoor catering available
* There are 1,000 competition classes
* The total prize fund for the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is €175,000
* There will be more than 700 trade stands
* The terrain is uneven so dress appropriately. It’s never a bad idea to bring the wellies
* Over 3km of trackway will be in place
* First Aid Area and ambulance on site
* Baby Changing Facilities available. Toilets for mothers with buggies. Wheelchair accessible toilets also on site
* Balloons not allowed on site for safety reasons - they might frighten the animals.
* Parents are asked to write their phone number on child’s arm
* There is a Children’s Entertainment Area on site
* Bandstand Area with seating and danceﬂoor. Live music starts at 10am
* Pets to be kept on leash at all times
* The show has more than 600 voluntary stewards who help out on the day.
* 300,000 sq/ft of Tented Village
* Over 260 acres of Show ground area
