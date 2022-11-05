Search

05 Nov 2022

Scotland pull clear in the second half to beat Fiji at Murrayfield

Scotland pull clear in the second half to beat Fiji at Murrayfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 4:14 PM

Scotland overcame a rocky period in the first half to defeat Fiji 28-12 in their second Autumn Test at BT Murrayfield.

The hosts looked set for a smooth afternoon when George Turner’s early try put them ahead, but the visitors – under the charge of former Scotland head coach Vern Cotter – hit back with two tries of their own and temporarily had the hosts on the ropes.

Touchdowns either side of the interval from Adam Hastings and Duhan van der Merwe helped Gregor Townsend’s side regain the upper hand, however, before replacement Ben White added a further score in the closing stages.

In just the second minute, Fiji suffered a setback when debutant Ratu Rotuisolia was sent to the sin-bin for foul play.

The hosts made the extra man count as they bossed the early stages and after a sustained period of pressure, Turner pushed his way over from a rolling maul in the seventh minute for the game’s opening try. Hastings – given his chance to stake a claim for the stand-off berth vacated by high-profile absentee Finn Russell – was successful with the conversion.

The visitors had a good chance to get their first points on the board in the 11th minute when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts, but Setareki Tuicuvu sent his kick wastefully wide from.

Three minutes later, Tuicuvu made amends with a try on the right at the end of a lovely flowing Fijian attack. Once again the wing’s kicking was well off, though, as he fluffed his conversion attempt.

Fiji had gained the initiative, however, and Rotuisolia – back on after his early yellow card – gave them the lead when he touched down on the left in the 23rd minute.

To add to Scotland’s woes, Stuart Hogg was sent to the sin-bin as a result of his team being persistently penalised. Vilimoni Botitu took over kicking duties and made no mistake with the conversion.

During Hogg’s time on the sidelines, the Scots were on the back foot and fortunate not to concede any more points as they somehow withstood some intense Fijian pressure.

They rediscovered their composure after the full-back returned to the fray to even up the numbers. In the last action of the first half, Hastings produced an impressive piece of skill to get himself free and touch down behind the posts after Ali Price had fed him following a scrum.

The try-scorer converted from close range to edge Scotland back in front at the break, much to the relief of the home crowd.

It proved to be Hastings’ last notable involvement in the game as he was forced off with a head knock two minutes into the second half, with Blair Kinghorn taking his place.

The Scots stretched their lead in the 49th minute when Van der Merwe received a looping pass from Chris Harris on the left and stepped away from two Fijians before touching down.

Kinghorn, who came under scrutiny after missing a last-gasp penalty in last weekend’s 16-15 defeat by Australia, kept his composure on this occasion to kick clinically between the posts from wide on the left.

Fiji’s Vinaya Habosi was sin-binned in the 61st minute for a high tackle on Scotland replacement Rory Sutherland.

Cameron Redpath thought he had scored in the 73rd minute, only for the try to be chalked off for a knock-on following a TMO review, although Fiji were penalised in the form of their third yellow card of the afternoon, which was shown to Livai Natave.

The Scots were able to celebrate their fourth try of the match just seconds later when White claimed possession from the back of the scrum and scurried over. Kinghorn added the extras.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham was yellow-carded in the last minute but his team had already done enough to secure victory.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media