03 Nov 2022

Kian Harratt to sit out Bradford FA Cup tie after hare coursing fine

Kian Harratt to sit out Bradford FA Cup tie after hare coursing fine

03 Nov 2022 2:49 PM

On-loan Bradford striker Kian Harratt will not play in the club’s FA Cup tie with Harrogate this weekend after being fined for hare coursing.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Huddersfield, and two others were convicted of daytime poaching after appearing at Beverley Magistrates Court last month.

Hare coursing, where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares, has been illegal in the UK since 2005.

Harratt was fined £830 and ordered to pay £150 in costs, plus a victim surcharge of £83, Humberside Police said.

And Bradford have confirmed he will not feature in Saturday’s first-round tie against Harrogate.

“Bradford City AFC is aware of recent reports concerning on-loan striker Kian Harratt,” a club statement read.

“The 20-year-old’s parent club, Huddersfield Town, is currently investigating the matter further, and working to establish the full facts.

“Harratt will not be involved for City for this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup visit of Harrogate Town.”

