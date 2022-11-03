England record try-scorer Ryan Hall left out of World Cup quarter-final

England coach Shaun Wane has once more left out record try-scorer Ryan Hall for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium.

The 34-year-old Hall has scored 39 tries in his 40 appearances for England but has again lost out to 21-year-old Dom Young, who has made an explosive start to his international career with a tournament-best eight tries in his three games.

Young, whose lethal finishing has drawn comparisons with Martin Offiah, was preferred to Hall for England’s opening match against Samoa and has done enough to keep his spot.

Tommy Makinson, who deputised at full-back for a rested Sam Tomkins in the 94-4 win over Greece, switches to the other wing for the start of the knockout stages.

Forwards Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki and Luke Thompson were the other players omitted from the 24-man squad when Wane trimmed it to 19.

Tomkins, centres Kallum Watkins and Herbie Farnworth and forwards Michael McIlorum and Elliott Whitehead return to the squad after sitting out the last match.

Wane has kept goal-kicking scrum-half Marc Sneyd in his 19 following his 30-point haul, man-of-the-match performance against the Greeks but is likely to pair Jack Welsby with a rejuvenated George Williams at half-back.

Welsby is equally at home at full-back or centre but has been pleased with his fledging partnership with Williams.

“Against the All Stars we did pretty well and we hit it off in the game against Samoa,” he said.

“I love playing with George. He’s very instinctive, pretty similar to myself.

“It doesn’t really matter where you play on the field. If I’m at six or anywhere else, it doesn’t really matter, he’ll still find me and I’ll find him.

“I said all along, since I started at Saints, I don’t care where I play, it’s just about puling on a shirt.

“It’s an even bigger privilege to do it for England so I’m happy to fit in anywhere.”

England, who have racked up 196 points in their three group games, are expected to face their sternest challenge so far.

Wane has spoken of the physical challenge his players can expect and Welsby says he is ready for it.

“I’ve played against PNG blokes like David Mead before so I know what to expect but it doesn’t get much bigger than a World Cup quarter-final,” he said. “It’s pretty big and pretty special.

“This is a stepping stone and we want to go on and win it.”

The match will see Sydney Roosters loose forward Victor Radley go up against his long-time friend and team-mate Lachlan Lam, the Papua New Guinea half-back.

They were born just 11 days apart in March 1998, grew up in the same area of Sydney and began playing together 17 years ago for the Clovelly Crocodiles before graduating to the Roosters.

“I played with Lammy since I was seven years old and his dad Adrian is a massive part of my life and my career,” said Radley.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played against Lam but they’re a good side. It will be a tough game and it will be good to play against them.”

England’s 19-man squad: S Tomkins (Catalans, capt), T Makinson (St Helens), K Watkins (Salford), H Farnworth (Brisbane), J Welsby (St Helens), G Williams (Warrington), T Burgess (South Sydney), M McIlorum (Catalans), E Whitehead (Canberra), J Bateman (Wigan), V Radley (Sydney Roosters), D Young (Newcastle), M Knowles (St Helens), M Lees (St Helens), M Cooper (Wigan), C Hill (Huddersfield), M McMeeken (Catalans), M Sneyd (Salford), K Pearce-Paul (Wigan).