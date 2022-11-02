Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema given time off to ‘rest and recharge’

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has been granted a leave of absence to “rest and recharge”.
The 26-year-old is expected to return after the international break, and has not been named in the Netherlands squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Costa Rica and Denmark this month.
The Gunners, who are currently second in the WSL, will be also be without Miedema for the trip to bottom club Leicester on Sunday.
Miedema has faced a tricky start to the WSL season, scoring two goals in the opening five games, and has been restricted to substitute appearances in the last two league games.
She scored 14 league goals last term.
Arsenal told BBC Sport: “Viv has been granted some time off to rest and recharge.
“We are supporting her closely and she will be returning following the international break.”
