Maidstone and Solihull Moors draw a blank

Promotion-chasing Solihull Moors had to make do with a point as struggling Maidstone held them to a 0-0 National League draw.

The visitors, who remain fourth, extended their unbeaten run to four games as the home side, now winless in 11, edged themselves a point closer to safety.

Stones’ defender Ryan Galvin proved a handful during the early exchanges and set up a 17th-minute opportunity for Roarie Deacon, who scuffed his attempt wide from the edge of the box.

Moors goalkeeper Louie Moulden had to tip a speculative Galvin cross over the bar and Christie Pattisson sent a half-volleyed attempt just wide 13 minutes before the break as the home side enjoyed the better of it without being able to make the pressure count.

Callum Whelan saw a 54th-minute volley blocked for the visitors and Galvin might have broken the deadlock 23 minutes from time, but could not make a telling connection with an inviting cross.

Moors might have snatched the points with three minutes remaining when substitute Ryan Barnett flashed the ball across goal, but Josh Kelly could not convert under pressure.