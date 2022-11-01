Leaders Notts County see lead trimmed as Bromley battle back for a draw

Notts County saw their lead at the top of the National League cut to a point after they were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw at home to Bromley.

The visitors thought they had taken a 13th-minute lead when striker Michael Cheek went around Sam Slocombe and sent the ball goalwards, but defender Aden Baldwin made a superb block.

Notts County responded and opened the scoring four minutes later when Ruben Rodrigues’ low cross was turned in at the back post by Adam Chicksen.

Magpies striker Macaulay Longstaff cleared the crossbar with another good chance shortly afterwards and Cedwyn Scott saw a fierce drive tipped onto a post.

Slocombe denied Harry Forster, Billy Bingham and Cheek again as Bromley enjoyed a strong spell, but Notts County came agonisingly close to a second before the break when a 20-yard shot from Rodrigues came back off a post.

Langstaff was denied by Tom Smith then the woodwork as the home side threatened at the start of the second half, but it was Bromley who levelled on the hour when Cheek headed in a Reece Hannam cross.

Substitute Quevin Castro came close to a winner for Notts County, but they had to settle for a point.