30 Oct 2022

Mikel Arteta wants more goals from strikers as Arsenal look to reclaim top spot

29 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Mikel Arteta admits the lack of goals from his Arsenal strikers is becoming a concern as they look to move back to the top of the Premier League with victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners were held to a draw at Southampton last weekend before slipping to a Europa League defeat away to PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

The 2-0 reverse in the Netherlands was just a second defeat of the season for Arsenal, who can move two points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League summit if they see off bottom club Forest on Sunday.

Despite their fine run, summer signing Gabriel Jesus is goalless in his last six appearances, while Eddie Nketiah’s strike against Bodo/Glimt on October 6 was the last time an Arsenal striker found the back of the net.

“We need goals and we need goals from our front players, that’s for sure, to win the games and to give us bigger margins (of victory),” Arteta said.

“Obviously, that run of a lack of goals has to end for us to be in a position to win more matches, that is for sure.”

With the impending winter World Cup meaning fixtures are coming thick and fast, Arteta knows he cannot rely on training sessions to help his forwards find their shooting boots.

“Training is very restricted but sometimes there are a lot of mental things that you can work on and then discuss about experiences they have had,” he said.

“It is not the first time that Eddie or Gabi have gone five games without scoring a goal in their careers – that happens to any striker that I have known of and they have to deal with that, it is part of their job.”

One of Arsenal’s issues last season was not being able to react to negative results but, having bounced back from defeat to Manchester United in September with a run of eight straight wins, Arteta wants to see the same again.

“The best way after defeat is to win the next game, that’s 100 per cent for sure,” he added.

“We have a great opportunity on Sunday in front of our crowd, we’ve been incredibly good at home and we have to see a different side.”

