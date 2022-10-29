Search

30 Oct 2022

Lionel Messi on target as Paris St Germain edge seven-goal thriller with Troyes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 11:35 PM

Ligue l leaders Paris St Germain twice came from behind to secure victory in a seven-goal thriller against Troyes.

Christophe Galtier’s side remain unbeaten after battling back to secure a 4-3 win at Parc des Princes.

Mama Balde had the visitors ahead twice in the game only for Carlos Soler and Lionel Messi to draw PSG level.

A Neymar effort and Kylian Mbappe penalty were enough to seal the win, with Ante Palaversa’s late goal making the home side sweat in the closing stages.

Kevin Gameiro hit a stoppage-time equaliser as Strasbourg came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at home to Marseille.

Barcelona also struck late to move top of LaLiga, Robert Lewandowski sliding in to score a last-gasp winner away at Valencia.

Atletico Madrid lost further ground on the leaders after losing 3-2 to a last-gasp goal at lowly Cadiz.

Theo Bongonda and Alex Fernandez had put the hosts two goals ahead, with Joao Felix seemingly rescuing a point with two goals in the last five minutes for Atleti.

But there was still time for Ruben Sobrino to hit a winner for Cadiz deep into stoppage time for just their second league victory of the season.

Gabri Viega went from hero to zero, opening the scoring for Celta at Almeria before being sent off as the hosts hit back to win 3-1, while Rayo Vallecano were 1-0 victors at Sevilla.

Bayern Munich had six different goalscorers in their thrashing of Mainz.

The Bundesliga leaders showed their strength with a 6-2 home win as Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane, Leon Goretzka, Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all on the scoresheet.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the winner as Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julian Brandt had put the visitors ahead before Daichi Kamada equalised, Bellingham going on to make the difference shortly after the interval.

RB Leipzig beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 while Wolfsburg thrashed Bochum 4-0 and Stuttgart were 2-1 winners over Augsburg.

Napoli remain undefeated at the top of Serie A after a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Sassuolo.

Victor Osimhen hit a hat-trick for the in-form hosts, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also on the scoresheet – a poor day for the visitors was compounded as Armand Lauriente was sent off late on.

Juventus bounced back from Champions League defeat at Benfica with a 1-0 win at Lecce as Nicolo Fagioli scored the game’s only goal.

Inter Milan secured a straightforward win at home to Sampdoria as Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa struck in a 3-0 victory.

