Scott Lindsey hails ‘outstanding’ Swindon after big win over promotion rivals

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey paid tribute to his side’s “outstanding” 5-2 win at promotion rivals Mansfield, which ended Stags’ unbeaten home record and saw the Robins leapfrog them in the table.

Swindon had to twice come from behind, but when leading 3-2 saw Stags have Hiram Boateng sent off for a second bookable offence and made them pay.

“I was told Mansfield had only lost once here in one calendar year, so it’s incredible for us to come here and do what we’ve done today,” said Lindsey.

“I thought we were outstanding and I really enjoyed the game – it was a proper game of football.

“This week has been a really tough week, including travelling up to Bradford on the day in midweek, but the players have been brilliant.

“To pick up a valuable point at Bradford and then come here and play the way we’ve played and winning the game in the manner we’ve won the game, I am very proud of them.

“We didn’t set off too great, conceding so early, but it was almost like it didn’t matter as we stuck to our game plan and knew we had time to get back into it.

“They had a man sent off and in the past we have found it hard playing against 10 men, but we were really good.”

Stags, who had not lost at home in the league since May, were ahead after only 36 seconds when Kellan Gordon turned home Stephen McLaughlin’s low cross at the far post.

Swindon were level seven minutes later when Jonny Williams tucked home the rebound after goalkeeper Christy Pym had denied Jacob Wakeling, but the hosts reclaimed the lead on the half-hour mark when George Lapslie put Will Swan through to score.

However, Williams was again alert to net in the 35th minute after Remeao Hutton’s shot had come back off a post, and the Robins were ahead six minutes into the second half when Wakeling set up Luke Jephcott.

Mansfield’s bid to get back into the game suffered a blow in the 59th minute when Boateng was shown a second yellow card after delaying a free-kick, and nine minutes later Ronan Darcy bent in Swindon’s fourth from 20 yards.

Ben Gladwin then added a fifth from the penalty spot five minutes from time after Pym had felled Jephcott as Swindon climbed up to fourth in League Two and Mansfield dropped to ninth.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said: “That was a bad, bad day for us – and it had started so well scoring after 30 seconds.

“It is frustrating and disappointing. Our lack of thought and discipline has cost us again.

“Swindon are a very good side and the last thing you want to do against them is go down to 10 men. With the ball they are as good as anyone in the league.

“Another difference today was the quality of the finishing.

“I hate losing our unbeaten home record like this today. But it’s gone and all that matters now is Barrow away and the next couple of league games.

“It’s vital we don’t let our heads drop. We now have to clear the decks, get back on track and start again.”