Cole Kpekawa snatches victory for Maidenhead over Bromley

Cole Kpekawa’s late header clinched Maidenhead a 1-0 home win against Bromley at York Road.
Defender Kpekawa rose highest at the far post from a corner with five minutes remaining to crash home his third goal of the season and seal his side’s first win in four matches.
The Magpies piled on the pressure in the second half but failed to create clear-cut chances until Kpekawa’s late intervention.
Bromley had threatened in the first half through on-loan Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Coleman’s header, while both Callum Reynolds and Harry Forster went close for the visitors after the interval.
