Jahmari Clarke scores the only goal as Woking see off Eastleigh

Jahmari Clarke made an instant impact as a substitute as Woking battled to a 1-0 home win over Eastleigh.
Clarke scored with just his second touch after coming on after Woking had enjoyed the better of the first-half chances.
James Daly hit the post for the home side from outside the box after just five minutes while Rohan Ince was denied by a fine save from Joe McDonnell.
The game’s decisive moment arrived after 64 minutes when substitute Clarke converted emphatically at the near post from Ricky Korboa’s cross.
