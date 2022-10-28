Search

28 Oct 2022

Ben Davies: Rangers have chance to put things right against Aberdeen

Ben Davies: Rangers have chance to put things right against Aberdeen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Ben Davies has no qualms with Rangers fans venting their frustrations at Ibrox in recent weeks but hopes to hear the sound of cheers against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Boos rang round the Rangers stadium following the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Championship side Dundee and after the Light Blues rescued a cinch Premiership point with a late equaliser against Livingston last weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side go into the game on the back of a 3-0 Champions League defeat at Napoli in midweek which made it five straight Group A defeats and added pressure to the game against the Dons.

Defender Davies is looking for a positive result and performance against Jim Goodwin’s men as Rangers try to get back in the good books of their supporters and close the four-point gap behind Celtic at the top of the table.

He said: “Yeah we’re aware of it (boos), we hear it and have got no complaints.

“We don’t think the performances have been good enough lately but, like I say, we have the chance tomorrow to put it right and get back on the winning trail.

“It’s a big game tomorrow, off the back of recent results and in particular, last Saturday.

“But the fixtures come thick and fast, it’s a good chance to get back out there and turn things around.

“We’ve had a busy week with Europe but we were back in today and focused on the game.

“We know it will be a tough test but I think that will help us with our performance.

“We will take it to them and we know things need to be better. As I say we have a chance (to do that) tomorrow.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media