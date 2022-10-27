Search

27 Oct 2022

Jesse Marsch talking through Leeds changes with board in bid to improve form

27 Oct 2022 4:35 PM

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch claims he retains the support of the club’s board following a series of meetings this week.

A section of Leeds fans have called for Marsch to go after seeing their side slip into the Premier League relegation zone, while a trip to Liverpool awaits on Saturday as they bid to halt an eight-game winless run.

Marsch said: “They (the board) have been very supportive. I’ve spoken with Angus (Kinnear, chief executive), Andrea (Radrizzani, chairman) and Victor (Orta, director of football) multiple times.

“We’ve done a few things, we’re modifying our World Cup schedule to think about how we can maximise what we need in the moment, everything from matches to where we are travelling for training.

“We’ve talked about adding staff, we’re looking carefully at things like psychologists and adding to the complexity of what we’re doing as staff.

“Transfers obviously, and they have been very supportive, but of course I’m not dumb, I understand exactly that if we don’t win games I put them in a very difficult situation to continue to support me.”

Some feel it is a long way back for the 48-year-old American, who first heard  the fans turn against him in significant numbers during the recent defeat at Leicester.

The ‘Marsch out’ chants grew louder in last Sunday’s home loss to Fulham, but the Leeds boss said the protests were understandable given his side had taken only two points from the last 24 available.

“I think Elland Road was not overly negative,” he added. “I actually thought the way that they treated the team and the situation we’re in, given the negativity they could be feeling, I felt it’s a fanbase that still loves the club and their team.

“They all recognise we’re not in a situation we want to be in. Of course, some of them want me out.

“Some people just want to see us find a way to turn the corner because they can see that the performances are not bad.

“It’s normal. Whether it’s with the board or whether it’s with the team, we have to find a way to start getting results or the questions come more and more in my direction.”

Few Whites fans will be optimistic of a first win since August at Anfield on Saturday evening, and a daunting challenge could be even harder given five players are in a race to be fit.

Marsch confirmed Luis Sinisterra (foot), Liam Cooper (glute), Tyler Adams (calf), Rodrigo (adductor) and Joe Gelhardt (knee) were all doubtful and will be assessed.

Local News

