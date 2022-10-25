Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens pleased with ‘exceptional’ second-half display

Richie Wellens praised Orient’s second-half display after watching the League Two leaders collect their second win in the space of four days with a 2-0 home win over Gillingham.

The O’s had reclaimed top-spot after victory at Carlisle on Saturday and this latest success, their 11th in 15 league matches, maintained their one point advantage ahead of nearest pursuers Stevenage.

Paul Smyth notched his sixth goal of the season before substitute Ruel Sotiriou doubled the lead to ensure the home side ran out comfortable winners.

Orient boss Wellens said: “Second half, we were exceptional. The first half was frustrating and it never panned out to be the half I was expecting it to be because it wasn’t fluid and it wasn’t quick, but then when I think about it we had a long journey to Carlisle over the weekend and felt we were a little bit lethargic.

“The first goal was exceptional, the way we played out from the back. The way we moved it and the tempo we played at. I really enjoyed watching us second half. The atmosphere and the feeling around the ground was good and the performance the players put on was very pleasing.

“We have 31 games left. We can’t achieve anything in the first 15. We can’t achieve anything in the next 15, so we need all the players fresh.

“I think it’s important everyone gets minutes. We made three changes today so it was good to see players get minutes.

“We thought we could score goals in the six-yard box. I thought we looked good. Nine clean sheets now too which is pleasing.”

Gillingham were left still seeking their first away win of the season and are just three points above the drop zone.

Manager Neil Harris stated: “Firstly, I would like to thank our fans for the effort they have put in tonight. They were magnificent and deserved more than the defeat we got.

“First half we were outstanding. We changed our shape tonight. We had a game plan which nullified them. We were excellent without the ball. We were good with the ball and should have been in front.

“Once again, it’s the frustration we couldn’t score and it’s frustrating we couldn’t sign the players I wanted to in the summer. It’s come back to bite us again.

“I am fuming that off the back of the first half, to concede the goals we did was unacceptable.

“Don’t get me wrong Orient are top of the league for a reason and they are a very good team. Excellent experience defensively and at the top end they have game changers and players that can beat you one versus one and put the ball in the back of the net.”