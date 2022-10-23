Search

23 Oct 2022

Dominic Calvert-Lewis still holding World Cup hope after ‘most difficult’ year

Dominic Calvert-Lewis still holding World Cup hope after ‘most difficult’ year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is holding out hope of making England’s World Cup squad and putting the worst year of his career behind him.

The 25-year-old missed four months of last season with injury and struggled to rediscover his form while a knee problem on the eve of the current campaign delayed his introduction until a fortnight ago.

However, having got his first goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Calvert-Lewin hopes it will provide a platform for him to make a run to regain his international place with the World Cup just a month away.

“I can’t run before I can walk,” said the striker, who was watched by England boss Gareth Southgate at Goodison Park.

“It is every boy’s dream to play at a World Cup but the main focus for me has been getting back to peak physicality and putting in good performances for Everton. That is the most important thing.

“(This) is a good step forward for me, to get on the scoresheet with a confident performance.

“It’s always a bonus to score in front of the England manager but, no, I haven’t spoken to him.

“I know what I need to do and I’ve done it my whole life. I’ve always benefitted from hard work, dedication and self-belief, so nothing’s changed in that respect.”

Calvert-Lewin has certainly had to work hard over the last 12 months having endured a frustrating time with injury.

His absence last season contributed in some part to Everton’s relegation troubles as he began the campaign with three goals in his first three matches but when he was sidelined the team’s attack dried up.

It was difficult for him watching from the stands, although he did return to provide the pivotal moment in the club’s relegation battle with the winning goal, coincidentally against Palace, to secure the club’s top-flight future in their penultimate game.

“It has been very tough, the most difficult 12 months of my career so far,” said Calvert-Lewin, who revealed he watched his May diving header in front of the Gwladys Street end again for motivation before taking on the Eagles.

“All I want to do is play football so when you get that taken away from you – I appreciate there are much worse things going on in the world – and then come back and be sidelined again has been very frustrating.

“(The goal) was a massive bonus and relief you could say. I pat myself on the back because if I ever stopped believing I might not have been able to do that.”

All the time Calvert-Lewin spent out injured led to suggestions he had lost his love for the game and was more a fan of fashion than football after appearing in a number of magazine photo shoots.

It is an accusation he refutes, adding: “For me, football is my life; it’s what I’ve given everything to.

“I live and breathe football and I think about it every minute of every day. I think about how I can get better, how I can score goals and how I can improve.

“If you allow what people say to affect you too much then it can take away from your performances. I would say a strength of mine is my mentality and my belief in myself.

“Football is my everything so I know what I’m capable of on the pitch and that’s the most important thing.”

The striker showed all the hunger to dispossess Luka Milivojevic in the build-up to his vital opening goal against Palace and a sharpness to turn Marc Guehi and beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil, from a fine flowing move down the left with Alex Iwobi, equalled Frank Lampard’s biggest victory in his 10 months in charge and ended a run of three successive defeats.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media