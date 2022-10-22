Search

22 Oct 2022

Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott fire Swindon to victory over Hartlepool

Welsh duo Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott struck early goals as Swindon beat rock-bottom Hartlepool 2-1 to move into the League Two play-off places.

Midfielder Williams opened the scoring after 12 minutes when a deep cross from Ben Gladwin found the Wales international, who stayed onside with a late run to turn the ball home.

Swindon made it 2-0 five minutes later when Remeao Hutton beat his man before picking out Jephcott to flick a header into the far corner.

Clarke Oduor got Hartlepool back into the game after 27 minutes when Josh Umerah outmuscled Mathieu Baudry before cutting the ball back for the wing-back to halve the deficit.

The visitors had a chance to level late in the first half when Callum Cooke went straight through the Swindon defence and it required alert goalkeeping from Sol Brynn to deny him an equaliser.

Swindon had chances to add a third goal in the second half, Jephcott heading over and Jacob Wakeling springing the offside trap only to be denied by Ben Killip, who also blocked the rebound from Saidou Khan, but the Robins had done enough to take the points.

