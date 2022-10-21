Search

21 Oct 2022

Ajax fined by UEFA after goals for Arsenal European tie were too small

Ajax fined by UEFA after goals for Arsenal European tie were too small

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 4:35 PM

Ajax have been fined after the goals used for their Women’s Champions League match against Arsenal were found to be 10 centimetres too small.

The Gunners players alerted the Dutch club’s ground staff to the issue during the warm-up to the second leg on September 28, which the English side won 1-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory and a place in the group stage.

The UEFA control and ethics disciplinary body (CEDB) fined Ajax 1,500 euro (£1,315) over the incident.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said at the time: “It’s been a very weird experience coming here, a big club like Ajax but we had to measure the goals before the game and it turned out the goals were too small by 10 centimetres.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that to be honest.”

Rangers were fined 40,250 euro (over £35,000) in relation to a number of disciplinary matters linked to their men’s Champions League group phase match away to Liverpool on October 4.

The Scottish club were fined for lighting fireworks, displaying an anti-UEFA banner which constituted a “provocative message of an offensive nature”, throwing objects and a violation of the UEFA return to play protocols.

Celtic were fined 19,500 euro (just over £17,000) after their fans lit fireworks in a Champions League match away to German side RB Leipzig on October 5.

Belgian side Anderlecht have been banned from selling tickets for their next away Europa Conference League match and fined 50,000 euros (£43,760) over crowd misbehaviour and other issues during their match away to West Ham on October 13.

Anderlecht fans tore out seats and threw them in the direction of Hammers supporters. UEFA’s appeals body has ordered Anderlecht to contact West Ham within 30 days to settle the costs of 86 damaged seats and damaged toilets.

The decision to ban fans means Anderlecht will have no travelling support for the Conference League match away to Danish side Silkeborg on November 3. A ban on away fans for a second match has been suspended for two years.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media