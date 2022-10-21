Ajax fined by UEFA after goals for Arsenal European tie were too small

Ajax have been fined after the goals used for their Women’s Champions League match against Arsenal were found to be 10 centimetres too small.

The Gunners players alerted the Dutch club’s ground staff to the issue during the warm-up to the second leg on September 28, which the English side won 1-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory and a place in the group stage.

The UEFA control and ethics disciplinary body (CEDB) fined Ajax 1,500 euro (£1,315) over the incident.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said at the time: “It’s been a very weird experience coming here, a big club like Ajax but we had to measure the goals before the game and it turned out the goals were too small by 10 centimetres.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that to be honest.”

Rangers were fined 40,250 euro (over £35,000) in relation to a number of disciplinary matters linked to their men’s Champions League group phase match away to Liverpool on October 4.

The Scottish club were fined for lighting fireworks, displaying an anti-UEFA banner which constituted a “provocative message of an offensive nature”, throwing objects and a violation of the UEFA return to play protocols.

Celtic were fined 19,500 euro (just over £17,000) after their fans lit fireworks in a Champions League match away to German side RB Leipzig on October 5.

Belgian side Anderlecht have been banned from selling tickets for their next away Europa Conference League match and fined 50,000 euros (£43,760) over crowd misbehaviour and other issues during their match away to West Ham on October 13.

Anderlecht fans tore out seats and threw them in the direction of Hammers supporters. UEFA’s appeals body has ordered Anderlecht to contact West Ham within 30 days to settle the costs of 86 damaged seats and damaged toilets.

The decision to ban fans means Anderlecht will have no travelling support for the Conference League match away to Danish side Silkeborg on November 3. A ban on away fans for a second match has been suspended for two years.