21 Oct 2022

Middlesbrough missing Matt Crooks for home match against Huddersfield

21 Oct 2022 4:35 PM

Middlesbrough will be without suspended midfielder Matt Crooks for their home game against Huddersfield.

Crooks received his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek win at Wigan and sits out a one-game ban.

The versatile Paddy McNair is back in contention after missing out on Wednesday night due to suspension.

Caretaker boss Leo Percovich will take charge of his fifth and final game, with Boro expected to appoint Michael Carrick as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.

Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham is likely to choose from an unchanged squad.

Fotheringham has no new injury concerns following the midweek home defeat to Preston, but none of his injured players appear ready to return.

Skipper Jonathan Hogg (calf), Will Boyle (hip), Tino Anjorin (illness), Pat Jones (hamstring), Tyreece Simpson (knee) and Matty Pearson (foot) remain unavailable.

The Terriers have slipped to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table after back-to-back defeats and have won only one of their last five matches.

