21 Oct 2022

Stuart O’Keefe hoping for spot in Gillingham squad against Barrow

21 Oct 2022 11:36 AM

Gillingham captain Stuart O’Keefe is pushing for a return ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two visit of Barrow.

The midfielder has sat out the last three league games with a hamstring injury but is now back in training and nearing fitness.

Olly Lee, who has been out since August due to tendinitis, was among a number of senior players to feature in a practice match in midweek and Ben Reeves could soon be back in contention.

David Tutonda is still sidelined as he recovers from an operation.

Barrow will check on midfielders Robbie Gotts and Solomon Nwabuokei ahead of the trip to Kent.

Gotts missed last week’s loss to Rochdale with a minor knock.

Nwabuokei has been limited to just three appearances since his summer signing but manager Pete Wild hopes to have him available.

Wild could again reshuffle his side after making six changes against Carlisle in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

