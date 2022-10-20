Aiden O’Brien hopes to feature again as Shrewsbury host Charlton

Aiden O’Brien will be hoping for another opportunity this weekend after making his first Shrewsbury start in midweek.
The Republic of Ireland international has been battling a hip problem all season but managed a full 90 minutes against Stockport on Tuesday.
There are still question marks over Matthew Pennington, who has been recovering from a groin injury.
Dan Udoh and George Nurse remain on the sidelines.
Charlton boss Ben Garner could continue to deploy Charlie Kirk up front after a bright showing against Portsmouth last time out.
Kirk was pressed into attack by Miles Leaburn’s ankle injury and may have earned another shot if the latter remains unavailable.
Another option would be Chuks Aneke, but he has only just returned to the bench after a calf complaint.
Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) and Aaron Henry (knee) could miss out again, while Sam Lavelle will be hoping to return to the squad after a three-game absence.
BOM and staff of Rathcabbin NS pictured on the occasion of the school’s 75th Anniversary which took place last Sunday.
Pictured at the Award Ceremony Victoria Guinan Deputy Principal C.N.C. Kilcormac, Enda Callaghan Naughton Fellow, Kenneth Crann Principal C.N.C Kilcormac.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.