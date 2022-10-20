Search

20 Oct 2022

Aiden O’Brien hopes to feature again as Shrewsbury host Charlton

Aiden O'Brien hopes to feature again as Shrewsbury host Charlton

20 Oct 2022 6:14 PM

Aiden O’Brien will be hoping for another opportunity this weekend after making his first Shrewsbury start in midweek.

The Republic of Ireland international has been battling a hip problem all season but managed a full 90 minutes against Stockport on Tuesday.

There are still question marks over Matthew Pennington, who has been recovering from a groin injury.

Dan Udoh and George Nurse remain on the sidelines.

Charlton boss Ben Garner could continue to deploy Charlie Kirk up front after a bright showing against Portsmouth last time out.

Kirk was pressed into attack by Miles Leaburn’s ankle injury and may have earned another shot if the latter remains unavailable.

Another option would be Chuks Aneke, but he has only just returned to the bench after a calf complaint.

Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) and Aaron Henry (knee) could miss out again, while Sam Lavelle will be hoping to return to the squad after a three-game absence.

