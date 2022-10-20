Andy Yiadom to sit out Reading’s clash with Bristol City

Reading will be without Andy Yiadom for the visit of Bristol City.
Yiadom was booked for the fifth time this season in Tuesday’s defeat at Swansea and will serve a one-match ban.
He joins a lengthy list of absentees for boss Paul Ince, with Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez and Baba Rahman all still sidelined.
The Royals have not won in four games, having lost the last three.
Bristol City still look like being without Matty James and Kal Naismith.
James (groin) and Naismith (calf) are nearing returns following lay-offs but boss Nigel Pearson is reluctant to make them available for this weekend.
Ayman Benarous is still a long-term absentee as he recovers from an ACL, while Kane Wilson is also out for four months with a knee problem.
Tomas Kalas will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench in the last two games after his knee injury.
BOM and staff of Rathcabbin NS pictured on the occasion of the school’s 75th Anniversary which took place last Sunday.
Pictured at the Award Ceremony Victoria Guinan Deputy Principal C.N.C. Kilcormac, Enda Callaghan Naughton Fellow, Kenneth Crann Principal C.N.C Kilcormac.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.