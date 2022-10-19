Search

19 Oct 2022

Steven Gerrard on challenge at Villa: I’ll front this head on, I’m game for it

Steven Gerrard on challenge at Villa: I’ll front this head on, I’m game for it

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 4:19 PM

Under-fire Steven Gerrard insists he will front up to the challenge at Aston Villa he battles to steer them away from danger.

They go to Fulham on Thursday just a point above the relegation zone after two wins this season.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea left Villa in a worse position than when Gerrard was appointed 11 months ago and Mauricio Pochettino has been touted as a replacement.

But Gerrard remained bullish and is determined to be a success at Villa Park.

“When you take the head coach role you have to embrace that (pressure), have to be challenged and use it as motivation. I’ll front this head on, I’m game for it,” he said.

“We won’t use any excuses or point any fingers. I always try to put context in everything. I took over at a time when confidence and belief was in a much worse place than it is now.

“They had lost five games on the spin. We haven’t done that, we have been close to wins and performed well against a Champions League team.

“I won’t be saying it’s because of injuries, I need this amount of time or another window.

“We’ll accept and take full responsibly over where we are. In the next four days, if we can find two massive performances and results, it will look very different.”

He added: “I’ve had tough days, but tough days are OK because you need to use tough days as motivation for when better days come.

“I’m a young manager, I get that, and this is a tough period, but it’s a great challenge for me from a personal point of view.

“I want to prove to everyone that I can improve our situation. I’m here to fight every single minute of every day and I’ve got every belief and confidence in myself I can change this situation.”

Gerrard will welcome Cameron Archer back into the squad at Craven Cottage after the striker recovered from a bug.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media