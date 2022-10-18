Dominic Calvert-Lewin told to deliver for Everton before thinking about England

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot begin to think about his World Cup hopes until he has started producing for his club.

The striker has managed just 38 minutes of football – the same as Dele Alli who was loaned to Besiktas at the end of August – after a knee injury on the eve of the season.

Lampard has been holding back the 25-year-old in an attempt to ensure he reaches peak fitness with no further setbacks but even after back-to-back substitute appearances the Toffees boss is remaining cautious.

With the World Cup a month away and places seemingly up for grabs to be Harry Kane’s deputy, Calvert-Lewin needs a run of games to even put himself in consideration and overtake the likes of Brentford’s Ivan Toney. But Lampard wants him to start performing for Everton first.

“It is human nature and a natural mentality for top-level players who want to play for their countries but the rule is you play well for your club to get there,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle.

“Because of Dominic’s injuries that has probably put him in this position.

“My feeling is, if he was fit and playing regularly he would be making a great case.

“Dominic is an England player, so can we get him fit and get him on the pitch for us first, hopefully see what he can deliver for us and then of course he gets himself into that question.

“My focus is purely on getting Dominic in the best condition and playing well for us.”

One player who is destined to go to Qatar is midfielder Amadou Onana, who is a regular in Belgium’s squad.

Having arrived late in the window from Lille for £34million the 21-year-old has found his feet and is starting to impress.

“From my early conversations with him it was clear he had a big personality and was a very driven young man and I’ve played alongside those type of players before,” added Lampard.

“When I was at Chelsea Kevin De Bruyne was maybe 20, 21 – I’m picking Belgium players because it is a clear relation to Amadou – Romelu Lukaku was of a similar age, and you look at what they have done in their careers.

“I hope and I feel Amadou will have his version of that. I have a huge amount of belief in him and I will help him in trying to take that forward.”

Another of Lampard’s World Cup-bound players is England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The former Sunderland stopper will be a target for home fans at St James’ Park but while he has experienced difficulties in that atmosphere in the past, his manager has no doubts he can handle it, even after his mistake which led to Tottenham’s first goal in Saturday’s defeat in London.

“What I see and what people tell me who work closely with him is about his maturity,” said Lampard.

“It is more than normal to go to a place where you get stick and criticism because he is a Sunderland boy and be affected by it, it is natural.

“I actually experienced similar (as a Chelsea player going back to former club West Ham) and as you get older you mature, understand it and end up performing better as you don’t put the pressure on yourself.

“He is going through that process and it is more than normal.”