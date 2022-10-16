Search

16 Oct 2022

Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s loss to Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City’s defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a Phil Foden goal controversially disallowed.

The strike would have given City the lead but they eventually went on to lose 1-0 to a Mohamed Salah goal.

Speaking about the matter in his post-match press conference, Guardiola said sarcastically: “Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year.”

It is not the first time there has been crowd trouble around games involving Liverpool and City at Anfield, with the rivalry between the two clubs having grown considerably in recent years.

In 2018, City’s team bus was pelted with bottles and other objects as it arrived at the Merseyside ground for a Champions League encounter.

Reflecting further on the latest incident, Guardiola said: “All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Opposite number Jurgen Klopp had not been aware of the matter but apologised on behalf of the home club.

He said: “Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never.”

