Search

15 Oct 2022

Paul Hurst hails Grimsby mentality after beating 10-man Stockport

Paul Hurst hails Grimsby mentality after beating 10-man Stockport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 7:28 PM

Manager Paul Hurst lauded his strong-travelling Grimsby side after they defeated 10-man Stockport 3-1.

The visitors survived a Hatters fightback to extend their unbeaten run to six away games in League Two.

Harry Clifton handed the Mariners the advantage when he notched his fifth league goal of the season with a tap-in after 24 minutes.

Six minutes later, more questionable Stockport defending was punished as Gavan Holohan’s fierce strike from an acute angle doubled Town’s lead.

An in-form Paddy Madden scored for a third successive game as he threatened to instigate a comeback for the hosts.

But any chance of a leveller dissipated when Callum Camps was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge.

Substitute Alex Hunt added a third for Grimsby deep into stoppage time, ending the Hatters’ five-match unbeaten run at Edgeley Park.

Hurst said: “I’m delighted, it’s a big win against a very tough team in a false position in the league.

“I’m pleased because we’d spoken about how to manage games; at times we’ve been too nice and naive.

“But we scored some good goals and looked a threat and when we get that following, it’s great to send them home happy.

“I don’t want us just to be there making the numbers up. The mentality has to be more than just turning up and I think the lads have done that.

“They’re a great group to work with, very honest and they work extremely hard. They’ve shown at times we can be a decent team at this level.

“It’s too far at this stage [to talk about a promotion challenge] but we’re a competitive side and I think we’ll give most, if not all, teams a game.

“Today’s great but I’m not going to get carried away.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor rued mistakes from his side.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the result and with parts of the performance. In conclusion, it sums up where we’re at.

“We’ve lost the game through individual errors. Going down to 10 men lessens your chance of getting something from the game.

“The key thing for us at the moment is the first goal becomes vital. There’s an edginess around the ground and around the players.

“You need one to go in. We had good opportunities and players should score. Unfortunately, it’s the same issues that are costing us.

“We have to, as players, be comfortable playing in this environment and with this expectation. You’ve got to thrive in that; if we equalise, this is a different place.

“Maybe from our perspective we are putting too much expectation on them but I believe what we’re asking them to do isn’t rocket science and they’ve shown they can do it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media