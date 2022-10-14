Search

15 Oct 2022

Brendan Rodgers excited by biggest challenge of his career at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers excited by biggest challenge of his career at Leicester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows he faces the biggest challenge of his career – but wants to prove his worth.

The rock-bottom Foxes host Crystal Palace on Saturday with Rodgers battling to turn their season around.

He has been clear since the summer that the Foxes face a battle after failing to significantly improve the squad and selling £70million Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

They have lost seven of their opening nine games and, when asked if this season would be his toughest in management, Rodgers agreed.

“Yes – but it’s one that I’m excited about. I’ve been fortunate in my career,” he said.

“Yes, I’ve lost my job a few times but I’ve also won trophies. I’ve had great moments but this is now a big challenge for me but it’s a great coaching challenge.

“I have respect for the people here – the club and the players – and I want to be able to show I can manage and coach through this here. That’s important to be able to do.

“I think the respect the owners have given me is because they have seen my work here over three-and-half-years. They know the level of work we do.

“But I also respect we need performances and results – and I believe we will get that. Patience is going to be important this season.

“When I came through this door there is certainly no lack of ambition but I’m also a realist.

“That’s not being defeatist or not having confidence in the players. It’s trying to set an expectation and a reality of where we’ve been at, how the market was really difficult for us and assessing and observing the other teams’ improvements.

“Forest have spent £150m on new players and then you have the other teams. When we were nowhere near that market that tells you something.

“Players see that as well and also we see where the squad is at and where players maybe are in terms of age and everything else. It’s changed from when I first came in nearly four years ago. It’s a long time.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media