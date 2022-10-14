Cheltenham checking on Will Ferry ahead of Bristol Rovers game

Will Ferry is a major doubt for Cheltenham as they prepare for the visit of Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder played the full 90 minutes in their 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last week but has picked up a back injury and will require a scan.

Caleb Taylor was replaced late on in that fixture with a facial injury but he is fit to play at the weekend.

Charlie Raglan (calf), James Olayinka and Zac Guinan (both knee) remain sidelined.

Saturday’s game may come too soon for Rovers’ James Connolly.

The 20-year-old defender has been out of action with a back stress fracture for nearly two months and, even though he will miss the clash with Cheltenham, his return is imminent.

Josh Grant’s season may be over after he underwent knee surgery earlier this week.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan will serve the final game of a three-match suspension while Nick Anderton is still out.