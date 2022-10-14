Stockport to monitor Ollie Crankshaw ahead of Grimsby clash

Stockport will assess Ollie Crankshaw ahead of their League Two clash with Grimsby on Saturday.
The winger sat out last weekend’s victory over Bradford after picking up an ankle injury during the draw with Walsall the previous Saturday.
Forward Antoni Sarcevic returned from illness but was substituted early in the second half.
Defender Calum MacDonald went straight into the starting line-up on the day his signing was announced and he should keep his place.
Lewis Richardson could miss out for Grimsby.
The Burnley loanee missed last weekend’s victory over Crawley with a groin problem and remains a doubt for the clash at Edgeley Park.
Jordan Cropper has suffered a number of minor setbacks as he seeks to return from the injury that has kept him out since August but he could be involved in the squad.
Bryn Morris, though, looks set to miss a sixth league game.
