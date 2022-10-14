Search

14 Oct 2022

Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming

Azeem Rafiq denies new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 11:38 AM

Former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq says new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming are part of a “co-ordinated campaign of lies” to discredit him.

The 31-year-old was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying while at Yorkshire by an investigation commissioned by the club.

A number of individuals have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board over racism allegations made by Rafiq, while Yorkshire have been charged over their handling of those allegations. The matter is now in the hands of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

The Daily Mail has reported new allegations against Rafiq, who it emerged this week had been reprimanded by the CDC over anti-Semitic social media post from 2011.

The Mail reported claims that Rafiq repeatedly referred to a former county second XI team-mate as a Jew, made a homophobic comment towards an opposition player in 2009 and had forced overweight children to play without shirts on during a training session in 2015, and then referred to them as “fat b*******”.

Rafiq said: “These allegations are categorically untrue. I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack.

“What I did not expect was a never-ending, co-ordinated campaign of lies, which has caused serious risk to me and my family’s safety.

“I have been vindicated over and over again, and will not be intimidated by those who seek to silence me.”

Rafiq has told The Cricketer he intends to move abroad because he fears for his family’s safety.

Rafiq has repeatedly called for CDC hearings examining the racism allegations he made and Yorkshire’s handling of them to be held in public, and there is understood to be growing confidence that at least the latter part of the process will be public.

Yorkshire are understood to favour a public hearing, and the ECB has taken a neutral stance on the matter.

Rafiq gave powerful testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary committee last November about his experience of abuse and bullying at Yorkshire, and he is set to appear before the same committee later this year.

December 13 has been pencilled in for him to appear alongside Yorkshire chair Lord Patel.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media