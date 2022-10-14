Search

14 Oct 2022

Lewis Young may make changes for Crawley’s home game with Newport

Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young may opt to make changes for the Sky Bet League Two clash with fellow managerless side Newport.

Young was placed in temporary charge of the Red Devils on Sunday after Kevin Betsy was sacked with the club bottom of the division following a fourth successive league defeat.

On-loan midfielder James Balagizi could be absent once again after temporarily returning to parent club Liverpool to undergo medical testing on an injury issue which has caused him to miss the last two games.

Defender Tobi Omole (knee) is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Newport travel to West Sussex with sporting director Darren Kelly in charge of the first team following the departure of manager James Rowberry.

Thierry Nevers could start after making a difference as a substitute in last weekend’s defeat by Rochdale on his return from injury.

Goalkeeper Nick Townsend also sat out that match, with Joe Day deputising, while captain Matty Dolan is nearing a return from an ankle problem.

Offrande Zanzala and Priestley Farquharson (both hamstring) are set to remain sidelined.

