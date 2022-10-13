Port Vale suspend season ticket holder amid discriminatory abuse allegations

Port Vale have suspended a current season ticket holder pending a police investigation following a number of allegations of discriminatory abuse during the recent Sky Bet League One match against Sheffield Wednesday.
Vale were beaten 1-0 by Wednesday on October 1, with Will Vaulks scoring a long-range goal during the second half.
The allegations were received via the Port Vale Reporting Line, which is where supporters can leave details of the stand, row and seat number of any such incidents.
“Port Vale Football Club is committed to providing a safe, friendly and welcoming environment for all supporters and has a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discriminatory abuse and anti-social behaviour,” a club statement read.
The team from Woodie’s Tullamore won the Woodie’s Woscar for Store of the Year Charity, presented by Sharon Kelly Woodie’s Chief People Officer at the annual awards ceremony held in Croke Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.