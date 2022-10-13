Search

13 Oct 2022

Reading set to be without Sam Hutchinson for West Brom clash

Reading set to be without Sam Hutchinson for West Brom clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:51 PM

Reading are set to be without defender Sam Hutchinson for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with managerless West Brom.

Hutchinson limped off with a hamstring injury during last Friday’s 2-1 loss at QPR and could be sidelined for around a month.

Royals boss Paul Ince already has defensive selection issues as Naby Sarr (calf) is unlikely to play until December, while fellow centre-backs Liam Moore (knee) and Scott Dann (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Shane Long (illness), Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Baba Rahman (hamstring) will be assessed.

West Brom will have Richard Beale in interim charge at the Madejski Stadium following the departure of Steve Bruce.

The Baggies will assess Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante after they each suffered knocks during Bruce’s final game in charge, last weekend’s goalless draw with Luton.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jayson Molumby, John Swift and Karlan Grant are pushing for recalls after being dropped to the bench for the meeting with the Hatters.

Defenders Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (knee) and striker Daryl Dike (thigh) are not expected to return.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media