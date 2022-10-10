Ronaldo celebrates and Kane gets us thinking – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.
Harry Kane launched his foundation to get us thinking on World Mental Health day.
And he signed up for tonight’s Bedtime Story.
Happy birthday skipper.
And Adams had quite the weekend…
Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on a landmark goal.
And Sporting Lisbon have not forgotten where it all started.
Manchester United celebrated victory.
Enoch Mwepu was forced to retire.
Kevin Pietersen revealed his quirks.
Max Verstappen was still celebrating his second title.
Roscoe took to the stage.
AJ returned home.
Cllr. Shane Lee, Marcelle Kinane, (BOM Treasurer), Heather Talbot, (Teacher & BOM member), Deputy Michael Lowry, George Frend, (Principal) Paddy O Brien, (BOM Chairperson) on the new astro pitch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.