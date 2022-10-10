Wigan boss Leam Richardson trying to find strongest side ahead of Blackburn game

Wigan boss Leam Richardson admits he is still wrestling with his squad’s “huge competition” for places as his team prepare to welcome Blackburn.

Richardson is still looking for the best way to blend last year’s League One winning squad with this summer’s new arrivals and has seen his team lose three of their last four games.

Striker Callum Lang has been out for three weeks with ankle ligament damage, but Charlie Wyke scored his first goal in a year against Cardiff last time out to bring some good news to the forward line.

Jordan Cousins (quad) and Gwion Edwards (Achilles) have been out and goalkeeper Jamie Jones is poised to spend several more weeks on the sidelines with cruciate ligament damage sustained on the training ground.

Blackburn hope to have Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz available.

The strikers came off during the second half of Saturday’s win over Rotherham.

Midfielders Clinton Mola and Adam Wharton both returned to the matchday squad after recent injuries and came off the bench late on at Ewood Park.

Defender Sam Barnes is the only absentee as he recovers from a knee injury.