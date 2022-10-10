Search

10 Oct 2022

Jadoomi added to QEII field

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 2:50 PM

Jadoomi has been supplemented to take on top-class filly Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

The Holy Roman Emperor gelding is three from three this season for Simon and Ed Crisford, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

Connections immediately raised the possibility of him being added to the QEII field and stumped up the required £70,000 supplementary fee to do so on Monday morning.

The hot favourite for the £1.1million Group One is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, who has already won twice at the highest level this season.

The daughter of Frankel was spectacular in winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and while she suffered a shock defeat in the Falmouth the following month, she bounced back when beating the boys in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick are set to team up with Modern Games – winner of the French 2000 Guineas and second to Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes before claiming a Grade One in Canada.

French hopes will be carried by The Revenant, who was second in the QEII in 2019, won it in 2020 and finished fourth behind Baaeed in last year’s renewal.

Roger Varian’s pair of El Drama and Bayside Boy, Johnny Murtagh’s Raadobarg, the Archie Watson-trained Tempus, William Knight’s Checkandchallenge and Aidan O’Brien’s Tenebrism complete the potential field.

A fantastic afternoon’s racing gets under way with the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, in which Alan King’s star stayer Trueshan could bid for a hat-trick.

The six-year-old claimed victory in 2020 and 2021 and is set to return to Berkshire provided conditions are deemed suitable.

While Kyprios has not been confirmed, his trainer Aidan O’Brien is still likely to be represented with Wordsworth and Irish Cesarewitch winner Waterville in the mix.

Varian’s St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov and Andrew Balding’s Doncaster Cup victor Coltrane also feature.

Nineteen horses have stood their ground for the Qipco British Champions Sprint, including last year’s winner Creative Force. His potential rivals include the David Evans-trained Rohaan, Tim Easterby’s impressive Renaissance Stakes winner Art Power and Ralph Beckett’s Prix de la Foret scorer Kinross.

Defending champion Eshaada is among 17 in contention for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes with Emily Upjohn, Sea La Rosa, Mimikyu and Verry Elleegant set to take her on.

Local News

